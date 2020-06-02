Wishes pour in as 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha turns 33

'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha was showered with greetings as she turned 33 on Tuesday. Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to social media to express gratitude that the family is spending time together during the lockdown period.

"This week is very special for my family, as we have a lot to thank for during this lockdown period. The family got to really spend some good quality time together," the veteran actor tweeted. "Today we all celebrate our darling @sonakshisinha Sona's birthday. May she always be positive & abundantly blessed," his tweet further reads.

Actor Preity Zinta also made sure that she wishes the 'Kalank' actor as she posted a picture with her on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my darling Sona. Wish you all the wonderful things, today and always. Keep Smiling and shining always. Love you loads @aslisona," the 'Kya Kehna' actor wrote in the caption.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted a picture of himself with Sonakshi on his Instagram stories and wrote, "@aslisona Happy Birthday Beautiful." Actor Huma Qureshi too extended birthday greetings to Sonakshi by posting a picture with her on her Instagram stories.

Huma wished her friend in what seems like a code language as she wrote, "You are...this friendship..how to...Love...Dosti.." along with the picture. "Don't want to use words, you know what I mean..right@aslisona," she further wrote.

Sonakshi was last seen in the third installment of her hit film series 'Dabangg' which was released last year in December. (ANI)