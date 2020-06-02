Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filmmakers explore innovative concepts amid lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:54 IST
Filmmakers explore innovative concepts amid lockdown

Artistes of the Bengali film industry are trying to get the best out of their creative side amid the lockdown, with many of them giving shape to innovative concepts and ideas to hook the audience. A short film 'Grub Ne Bana Di Jodi', with RJ-actor Mir Afsar Ali in the lead, transcends boundaries to bring couples from around the world together on one platform, as they engage in discussions on food and culture.

The shot-at-home film, directed by Satrajit Sen, has Ali giving couples tasks to test their culinary skills. "This is the time to try new concepts and that, too, without the usual technical support. There is no box office pressure, and people can take their own sweet time to watch the film on YouTube," he said.

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who recently completed the shoot of 'Pabitra Puppies', a web series about seven friends bonding over video games, said it was an "altogether different experience" with no crew to assist him at home. "The shooting process was complicated but we had a lot of fun. I was in Mumbai when the lockdown was imposed.

Coordinating with the director and other cast members wasn't easy, but this phase has taught us how to overcome challenges," Chatterjee said. The series, also starring Sohini Sarkar and Saayoni Ghosh, will be streaming on Hoichoi soon.

Director Shieladitya Moulik's third outing on YouTube, amid the lockdown, has garnered good reviews. The short film 'Eye Candy' tells the story of a blind couple who had been finding ways to connect with each other "I wanted to talk about long-distance relationships, and the problems faced by couples in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, but not without a twist. I hope the viewers enjoy the short," Moulik said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Coronavirus and the global economy

The novel coronavirus has disrupted the global economy to an extent never seen before. The shutdowns imposed to slow its spread have sent economic output crashing, caused financial market panic and curtailed travel, leisure and social life ...

25 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, count reaches 1,830

With 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Asias most populated slum area -- Dharavi -- on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the area has reached 1,830. 25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbais Dharavi area toda...

IIT Roorkee researchers develop anti-microbial nanocoating system for PPE to tackle COVID-19

A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee has developed a nanocoating system to be used for face masks and personal protective equipment PPE for reducing the transmission risk of COVID-19. This coating has been tested to effectively kill pathoge...

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Indias government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020