Sushmita Sen returns to screen with Hotstar Specials 'Aarya'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:18 IST
A decade after her last Hindi film released, actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday announced her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's series "Aarya". The actor will star in the title role in the Hotstar Specials series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sushmita took to Instagram to share the first look of the show.

"'Because of You... I am.' Aapne bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya. Coming soon!" she posted on Instagram. Other details about the show are currently under wraps. Sushmita, 44, announced her "second innings" in the showbiz in December 2019. The former Miss Universe was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak" , while Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy "No Problem" marked her last Hindi film in 2010.

She is best known for her performances in Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal" , "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?". Recently, Sushmita opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition, Addison's disease, which she fought for over four years through Nunchaku workout sessions.

