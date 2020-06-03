Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for coronavirus

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is under quarantine after returning from a film shoot in Jordan, said on Wednesday that he has tested negative for coronavirus. The Malayalam actor took to social media to share his COVID-19 test result. However, he said that he will still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

"Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all," Prithviraj said. The 37-year-old actor along with 58 crew members of his upcoming Malayalam movie "Aadujeevitham" had got stuck at Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) in the south of Joran, where they were shooting for the project.

The actor arrived in Kochi along with the crew members on May 22 and they soon went into quarantine by staying at a hotel. "My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care," Prithviraj had said in an earlier post.