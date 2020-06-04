Left Menu
Taimur climbs all over dad Saif as he said he always has his back

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a cute picture of her star husband Saif Ali Khan spending time with their little munchkin Taimur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:11 IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a cute picture of her star husband Saif Ali Khan spending time with their little munchkin Taimur. In the picture that the 'Jab We Met' actor posted on Instagram, Saif is seen lying down on the ground with Taimur lying over him.

"Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally.#FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings," Kareena wrote in the caption explaining the picture. As the lockdown is bringing the Pataudi family closer, Kareena keeps sharing pictures from their lockdown schedule on Instagram. (ANI)

