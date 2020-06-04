Left Menu
Use of toilet has become need of hour: Bhumi Padnekar urges people to avoid open defecation

Giving reference from her movie 'Toilet

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:59 IST
Use of toilet has become need of hour: Bhumi Padnekar urges people to avoid open defecation
Still from video shared Swachh Bharat I #IndiaFightsCorona Twitter handle featuring actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Giving reference from her movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday urged people to avoid open defecation, stating that the use of toilets has become the need of the hour as the country is grappling with the coronavirus crisis. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor has joined the initiative with the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to tell the people that the contagion can be curbed through a strict sanitation process.

The 2017 released movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' which saw Pednekar cast opposite to actor Akshay Kumar, stressed on the government's Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission and also highlighted the need for women empowerment. Sharing snippets from the movie that highlighted the importance of proper sanitation measures, Bhumi said: "We just told you to build a toilet with two pits in the house and, in turn, the whole country was free from defecating in the open. Open-air defecation has become even more difficult now!"

"Use of the toilet has become the need of the hour and the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's love story will now be more useful, village to village, house to house!," the actor was seen saying in a video posted in the official Twitter handle of Swachh Bharat I #IndiaFightsCorona. The 'Bala' actor, through a video for the initiative, requested people to keep doors of the toilets shut at all times to curb the spread of the virus, which can protect oneself and even the community at large. (ANI)

