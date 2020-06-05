Left Menu
Kanye West creates college fund for George Floyd's daughter

05-06-2020
Rapper Kanye West (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Kanye West has set up a college fund to cover tuition for Gianna, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, the African-American man who died in the police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter

According to E! News, West's representative has revealed that the rapper has donated USD 2 million so far to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd and has set up a college fund to cover tuition for Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna. West has pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. And will be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago

Arbery was shot while on a jog in February, while Taylor was killed in her home by police in March. Following Floyd's death, thousands have taken to the streets across the country to express their anger at the systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

