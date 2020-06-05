BTS joins the fight against racism

South Korean pop sensation BTS has joined the Black Lives Matter movement saying that the group stands against racism and violence

The record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkoo, took to Twitter to support to the movement which started after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US)

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter ,” BTS posted on its official Twitter page. Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.