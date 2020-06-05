Kate Beckinsale hits back at 'mean spirited' ‘All Lives Matter’ comment on Instagram

Actor Kate Beckinsale has condemned the ‘All Lives Matter’ comment on her Instagram post seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman who was shot dead by Louisville police in March. On Wednesday, Beckinsale had shared activist Gloria Steinem’s Instaram post calling for justice for Taylor, an aspiring nurse working as an EMT who was fatally shot by police officers in her home in Louisville, Kentucky. Soon after she shared the post one of her followers made an ‘All Lives Matter’ comment. "Ok, now do David Dorn. #alllivesmatter," the fan wrote, referring to retired St. Louis police captain who died during a protest in wake of African-American Minneapolis man George Floyd's death.

In her response Beckinsale wrote, “What’s really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman’s death and saying 'what about someone else' actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate. It’s a f*****g tragedy too but you will stop people from honouring him since you are being mean spirited and co-opting him with a slogan which offends. Serve him better.” "All these deaths are tragic and could all have been avoided. All. Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don't make a fight where there isn't a fight it's disrespecting both and all,” she added. Earlier this week, actor Ashton Kutcher also tried to explain his fans why they should not stand by ‘All Lives Matter’ as a counter to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. "When it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks that are writing ‘All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people…black lives don't matter at all.So for us, black lives matter," Kutcher said in an Instagram video.

Actor Seth Rogen asked those, who do not support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, to unfollow him on social media platforms. Grammy winner Billie Eilish had also slammed ‘All Lives Matter’ supporters, saying, "If I hear one more white person say ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr'… I'm gonna lose my f*****g mind.” "This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger,” she added..