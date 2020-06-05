Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:08 IST
Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far
If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is expected to be consisting of only 22 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be ever renewed? If there is any probability, when will it take place? Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reprise their roles? These questions continue to haunt fans since Season 8 dropped its finale in March 2017.

Many rumours are fuelling fans expectations on The Vampire Diaries Season 9. One such is the ninth season will be released in March 2021 on The CW. Even another rumour fuelled fans' expectations that the ninth season would be consisting of 22 episodes. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

The series developer Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is expected to be consisting of only 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on the making of the show.

The ninth season will resume where the last season ended. The previous season showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

As there is no confirmation on the making of Vampire Diaries Season 9, fans can't expect any trailer as of now. We can't even expect much development in production as the world is badly combating against deadly coronavirus.

However, in case, if the ninth season gets renewal, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo are expected to come back.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Conjuring 3 synopsis revealed, horror movie to be released in Sept 2020

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop, father-in-law die in road accident, kin injured: Police

A police inspector and his father-in-law were killed and four others of their family injured on Friday when the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and collided with the central verge on Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, an official ...

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...

Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.On reaching the site, it was seen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020