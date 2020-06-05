Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be ever renewed? If there is any probability, when will it take place? Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reprise their roles? These questions continue to haunt fans since Season 8 dropped its finale in March 2017.

Many rumours are fuelling fans expectations on The Vampire Diaries Season 9. One such is the ninth season will be released in March 2021 on The CW. Even another rumour fuelled fans' expectations that the ninth season would be consisting of 22 episodes. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

The series developer Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is expected to be consisting of only 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on the making of the show.

The ninth season will resume where the last season ended. The previous season showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

As there is no confirmation on the making of Vampire Diaries Season 9, fans can't expect any trailer as of now. We can't even expect much development in production as the world is badly combating against deadly coronavirus.

However, in case, if the ninth season gets renewal, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo are expected to come back.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

