The Conjuring 3 synopsis revealed, horror movie to be released in Sept 2020

The horror movie lovers are at least happy that The Conjuring 3 film is still having the release date in September this year during the time when the world is severely battling against coronavirus pandemic. We have already seen the majority of the movie creators halting their productions and postponing the release dates.

According to some reliable sources, the filming and shooting for The Conjuring 3 (titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) already completed before the global lockdown started and the movie is reportedly in the last stage of production. Thus, The Conjuring lovers can expect the third movie on the stipulated release date.

Initial development of The Conjuring 3 started in 2016 although the producer James Wan stated that he would not be directing another film in the series due to scheduling conflicts with other projects. By June 2017, it was officially announced that a third installment was in development, with David Leslie Johnson hired to write the screenplay. Michael Chaves was announced as the film's director, after previously directing The Curse of La Llorona.

Here is the synopsis of The Conjuring 3 – 'The Devil Made Me Do It' reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.

The Conjuring 3 is going to see the actors like Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren, Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Alan Bono, Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon to name a few.

The Conjuring 3 is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

