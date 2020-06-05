Sherlock Holmes 3: Know what Dexter Fletcher says on its making, get other latest updates

Fans are passionately waiting for Sherlock Holmes 3 for the last 9 to 10 years. The massive success of Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows paved the way of the making of another movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 cannot be released before December 2021. The movie creators claim that the film is under creation. That's the reason they are currently keeping every detail secret. Fans expect that the movie creators will be able to release it on the stipulated date December 22, 2021.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. But as the global situation collapsed due to coronavirus pandemic, the developmental works have been halted. Thus, fans worry about the possibility of the third movie's release on December 22, 2021.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

The previous movie Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

