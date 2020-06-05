Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumours surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Sherlock Season 5 is unquestionably a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. The previous season achieved highly positive responses and success related to it paved the way for the making of another season.

Fans are passionate to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock Season 5. They played the lead roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the previous seasons. Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes will also be seen in Season 5. The character will be played by Sian Brooke. "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," Sian said in a recent interview.

Recently, Mark Gatiss, the series creator said there was a possibility on the making of Sherlock Season 5 but the finalization was never pursued. He also said that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. However, as the world is badly suffering from coronavirus pandemic, we can't expect major development(s) in production. We have already witnessed majority of the movie and TV series creators halting their productions and postponing the release dates.

Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumours surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Sherlock Season 5 will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

