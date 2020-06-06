Left Menu
I love this phase of my career: Aahana Kumra on doing action projects

Updated: 06-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:23 IST
Actor Aahana Kumra says in Hindi film industry where women hardly get an opportunity to do high-octane action sequences, she is happy to have got a chance to do back-to-back projects in the genre. Aahana, who was recently seen in a role of an army officer in Netflix India original series "Betaal", is playing an Arabic agent in upcoming action-thriller "Khuda Hafiz"

The film, directed by Faruk Kabir, features actor Vidyut Jamwal in the lead. The cast filmed a major chunk of the movie in Uzbekistan last year and did the remaining shoot in Lucknow. "After doing action in ‘Betaal’, I will be seen in an action film with Vidyut. There was a lot of hand-to-hand combat. There was a team working on the film led by Vietnamese action choreographer Andy Long. "We underwent training for hand-to-hand combat. I’ve kind of slated myself into the action genre which I think is quite kicka**. As women, we hardly get any opportunity to do action. I love this phase of my career," Aahana told PTI. There were reports, that the 35-year-old actor will be starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Yash Raj Films’ "Shamshera", but she said she was never part of the project. Aahana said she had also discussed the reports with the film's director, Karan Malhotra, who is good friend of hers and they laughed over it

"It happened a while ago that ‘Shamshera’ was being shot on one set and we were filming ‘Betaal’ on the other set. I met Karan and his Ekta there. We discussed about the reports of me doing ‘Shamshera’ and had a good laugh. It’s so wonderful that even after so many reports they have not bothered to take my name out," she said.

