Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:37 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice
While Steven Knight was set on Jason Statham, he got a message from Cillian Murphy that compelled him to rethink his choice. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have an official release but that can't stop fans from predicting what they can see next. Many fans are expecting that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. BBC One is yet to announce the exact date of Peaky Blinders Season 6's airing.

Before trying to find out more on Peaky Blinders Season 6, let's notify you that Cillian Murphy wasn't the first choice of Steven Knight to play Tommy Shelby. During a conversation with Esquire UK, Steven Knight said that he originally wanted Jason Statham to play the role of Tommy Shelby.

"I met them both in LA to talk about the role and opted for Jason… One of the reasons was because physically in the room Jason is Jason… Cillian, when you meet him, isn't Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid enough not to understand that," he said, Digital Spy noted.

While Steven Knight was set on Jason Statham, he got a message from Cillian Murphy that compelled him to rethink his choice. "[Cillian] sent me a text saying, 'Remember, I'm an actor'," Knight said. "Which is absolutely the thing, because he can transform himself. If you meet him in the street he is a totally different human being," he added.

While speaking on Peaky Blinders Season 6, Steven Knight said, "I'm not going to say what happens next, but the next series is written, apologies for the delay for obvious reasons, due the lockdown, but we will be back. More, more, more to come in all sorts of areas with Peaky."

According to the director, Anthony Byrne, the production for Peaky Blinders Season 6 already started working a few months ago. But the coronavirus pandemic stopped the production like any other television and movie projects across the world.

On April 22, Peaky Blinders ran an Instagram Live Q&A video session to celebrate the launch of Season 5 on Netflix UK. Season 5 and 6 director Anthony Byrne appeared on camera for answering some questions from the viewers. According to Anthony Byrne, "if they were filming at the moment for Peaky Blinders Season 6, they would have taken the production to Manchester at this point."

While giving further updates on Peaky Blinders Season 6, Anthony Byrne said, "I know there's a lot of you asking about Season 6. I saw some very good responses from other fans saying that I wouldn't be able to answer any of those questions – and I can't because we don't have any answers right now. But I can assure you that as we're in a position to get back up and running, we will do so."

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

