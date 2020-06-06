Is Mindhunter Season 3 renewed? David Fincher’s focus on other projects

For the last 10 months, fans have been passionately waiting for Mindhunter Season 3. The massive success of Season 2 is another big reason why the series lovers are dying for Season 3.

Despite knowing Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed by Netflix, fans are quite sure that it will be back anytime in future. Netflix announced in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. He is mainly working on a project titled Mank.

"He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

If Mindhunter Season 3 returns, then the director David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

David Fincher is currently also focusing on making a new movie for Netflix. He is simultaneously producing Love, Death and Robots, so he has no time to work on Mindhunter Season 3. Fans may be disappointed knowing this, but they shouldn't consider it as a type of series' cancellation. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future," TV Line was informed.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the global entertainment industry bringing it to a standstill. The entire humanity is fighting against the deadly coronavirus for the last six months with no discovery of any 100 percent successful vaccine. Over 6,700,000 people are affected and nearly 400,000 people have died and the world is putting its finger on China's ruling party for the global pandemic. During this severe situation, we can't expect developmental progress in production as the need of the hour for the cast and crew is staying at home and save their lives.

From our prediction, the chance of cancellation for Mindhunter Season 3 is very less. Both Mindhunter Season 1 and 2 earned windfall revenues and all the episodes ran successfully. The series received strong and positive responses from the viewers as well as critics.

Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed and get a release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Why Prison Break Season 6 isn't possible in 2020, what we know so far