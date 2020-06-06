Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramount makes 'Selma' free for streaming on all platforms

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:15 IST
Paramount makes 'Selma' free for streaming on all platforms

Paramount Pictures has made Ava DuVernay's 2014 critically-acclaimed film "Selma" free on all streaming platforms in the US for the month of June. The 2014 historical drama is set around the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr, James Bevel, Hosea Williams, and John Lewis.

The decision comes amid the widespread protest over the custodial killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. In a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount said, "We hope this small gesture will encourage people throughout the country to examine our nation’s history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society." "The key message of 'Selma' is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965," the studio added.

Recently, actor David Oyelowo, who played King in the movie, revealed that the Academy voters were upset with the film's cast for wearing T-shirts that said "I Can’t Breathe" to the Los Angeles premiere in protest of the killing of Eric Garner. Garner, a member of the black community, was killed by police in 2014 after being arrested in Staten Island, New York. Many people have noted the similarities between the deaths of both Flyod and Garner as they were restrained by a white police officer/s on the street.

"Members of the Academy called in to the studio and our producers saying, 'How dare they do that? Why are they stirring s**t?' and 'We are not going to vote for that film, because we do not think it is their place to be doing that'," Oyelowo told Screen Daily’s Screen Talk during an interview. DuVernay shared Oyelowo's interview on Twitter along with the post "True Story".

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) replied to DuVernay's post, saying, "Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress." PTI RB RB.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House.Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of Americas 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital - a section of 16t...

Pak court issues notice to Imran Khan in defamation case

An additional district and sessions court here issued notices to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on an application, moved by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his Rs 10 billion suit for damages under Defamation Or...

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister

Malaysias fiscal deficit will nearly double to around 6 of annual economic output this year because of the governments recent efforts to revive the economy, the finance minister told Reuters, adding it could seek to raise the debt ceiling t...

Vedanta Q4 net loss at Rs 12,521 cr

Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta on Saturday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on the exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020