Left Menu
Development News Edition

J.K. Rowling faces backlash again over 'anti-trans' tweets

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:28 IST
J.K. Rowling faces backlash again over 'anti-trans' tweets
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@JKRowling)

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling sparked outrage online from fans and members of the LGBT+ community again on Sunday after a string of tweets accused of being transphobic at a time when protests over inequality are raging globally.

The tweets came in response to an opinion piece on global development site Devex where Rowling took umbrage with the headline "creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate". "'People who menstruate'. I'm sure they're used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Women? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling said late Saturday.

Critics pointed out Rowling's views equated womanhood with menstruation while many trans men menstruate and many other women do not. "You can write a whole magical world but can't fathom that trans men exist? I haven't had a period since 2017 - has my womanhood been paused until I can summon one?" said British author and relationship advice columnist Beth McColl.

Rowling, 54, said her comments were not intended to offend the trans community and only meant to highlight that "sex is real and has lived consequences". "I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans, Rowling wrote on Twitter.

"At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so." A spokesman for Rowling declined to add further comments.

The British author has come under fire for her views about the LGBT+ community in the past. Last December she supported a woman who was fired for tweeting that people cannot alter their biological sex. She has also been criticized for adding a gay relationship to her "Harry Potter" series after the book was published.

In recent years debates between trans activists and feminists have raged over what it is to be a woman. At the heart of the debate is whether the rights of trans women are compatible with those of other women, particularly in terms of access to single-sex spaces, including women's refuges.

Cara English of Gendered Intelligence, a UK-based trans rights organization, said Rowling's timing in rekindling this debate at such a turbulent time in the fight for equality was "remarkable". "As white supremacy and its bedfellows sexism, classism and fascism are being loudly challenged on the streets, it seems remarkable to be reheating tepid, essentialist arguments against trans people," English told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Let's focus our energies not on chastising or even really caring what negativity comes our way as a community, but on making the world a better place for all of our trans siblings, especially our black trans siblings." In the wake of the new criticism, some Harry Potter fans also revisited a long-running debate about Rowling's representation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in her books with the character name "Cho Chang" trending.

Cho Chang was the only Chinese character in the book series.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...

Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with a rise in the number of new infections over the past ten days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on ...

Nearly 2 crore Olive Ridley turtles made their way to sea from Odisha beach: DFO

Millions of Olive Ridley hatchlings have crawled their way to the sea over the past month after emerging from eggs at the Garhirmatha sanctuary here, marking the culmination of the annual sojourn of the endangered species to the Odisha isla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020