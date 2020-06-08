Doja Cat to donate $100k to fund set up to honour Breonna Taylor

Singer Doja Cat has announced that she is contributing USD 100,000 to a fund set up to honour the life of Breonna Taylor, an ER technician who was fatally shot by police officers in March. Taylor, 26, was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers on March 13 after they entered her home with a no-knock warrant, which allowed the police to enter without warning or without identifying themselves as law enforcement.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, on June 6 said she was doing her bit in celebration of what would have been Taylor's 27th birthday. "Happy birthday to the beautiful Breonna Taylor, who would have been celebrating her 27th birthday today. "I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting you all to honor and celebrate her with me by donating whatever you can and signing her petition – the link is in my bio," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer urged everyone to donate to the cause and to the foundations that are helping "bring justice and demand change". "We are all in this together and together is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world," she added.

In March, Doja Cat was accused of taking part in "racist conversations", an allegation she denied and also apologised for a 2015 song mocking the victims of police brutality..