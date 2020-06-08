Indiana Jones 5: Producer Frank Marshall talks on shooting, what latest we know

Indiana Jones 5 is one of the most anticipated action-adventure movies fans have been waiting for over a decade. The previous movie, Indiana Jones 4 (titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) was premiered at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2008, and was released worldwide on May 22, 2008.

Fans are desperate to see Indiana Jones 5 on the big screens. The massive success of Indiana Jones 4 paved the way to the creation of the fifth movie. The fourth movie grossed USD 25 million on its opening day. In its opening weekend, the film grossed an estimated USD 101 million in 4,260 theaters in the United States and Canada, ranking number one at the box office, and making it the third-widest opening of all time. Within its first five days of release, it grossed USD 311 million worldwide. The film's total USD 151 million gross in the US ranked it as the second-biggest Memorial Day weekend release, behind Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

The release of Indiana Jones 5 was delayed by an entire year. Disney official confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world. In other words, Indiana Jones 5 got affected because of Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021. But the release date was postponed to July 29, 2022. The fifth movie is the follow up to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from 2008. It was revealed in February 2020 that Logan director James Mangold was in talks to direct the fifth film in association with Steven Spielberg.

The iconic American actor, Harrison Ford will be returning in Indiana Jones 5. He is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. His heroic characters have made him an international film icon.

During a conversation with Collider, the producer, Frank Marshall revealed that writing on Indiana Jones 5 has just commenced and expressed his confidence over James Mangold taking over the reins as the Ford vs Ferrari filmmaker is known to be passionate about the franchise, News India Express noted. "He is a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time," Marshall said.

"The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everybody – the cast, the crew, and all of us," he said. "So, we're looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and we're just trying to incorporate everything, so we can move forward and be safe," Marshall said while commenting on how shooting and filming for Indiana Jones 5 will look like once the coronavirus pandemic situation develops.

"It's going to obviously slow things down, so we're trying to adjust. You won't see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There won't be any more craft service, so maybe that'll be good for people, in keeping more fit. It's a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe," Marshall added.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit the big screens on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp's returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it