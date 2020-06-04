Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

When Pirates of the Caribbean 6 going to be released? The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates related to it.

Is Johnny Depp returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Many fans are curious to know if the 56-years-old actor is returning to the sixth movie. A rumour augmented their curiosity already there is no confirmation on this update.

We all know about a petition on Change.org to bring back Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Seeing the post and support just close to 200,000, fans are highly expecting Disney to reconsider his returning.

Many websites are claiming that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is possible without Johnny Depp's role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Karen Gillian's inclusion in the sixth movie made a huge noise. There are claims that she may play the new lead role, replacing Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow.

But the franchise enthusiasts are not ready to accept the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. The movie producer, Jerry Bruckheimer has recently broken his silence by commenting on Johnny Depp's return. He said that he has no idea if the globally popular actor would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be," he said to Collider.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. The sixth movie doesn't have an official trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

