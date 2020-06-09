Paul Mescal raises 60k pounds for suicide prevention charity by auctioning 'Normal People' chain

"Normal People" breakout Paul Mescal has raised over 60,000 pounds for a suicide prevention charity by auctioning the chain worn by his character, Connell Waldron, on the BBC series. The Irish actor partnered with Pieta House, an Irish charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm, and the going price of the prop was approximately 70,340 euros (62,000 pounds).

"Congratulations Eadaoin! Thank you so much to everyone who participated... 70340 euro is a huge amount of money and will go a long way in supporting Pieta's vital services," Mescal tweeted on Monday after the auction was closed. Pieta House thanked people for the donations.

"Thank you to everyone who entered & for all the generous donations for the raffle of @mescal_paul's chain. "We have been blown away by the global support. The lucky winner is Eadaoin Regan with raffle number W681. Congratulations to Eadaoin," the Dublin-based charity tweeted.

The auction opened on May 25 and ran until June 8. Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have become popular post the success of the BBC Three and Hulu series, based on author Sally Rooney's novel of the same name.

The series follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Mescal), as they navigate adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years at Trinity College Dublin..