'Chernobyl' director Johan Renck reuniting with HBO for 'The Last of Us' pilot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Johan Renck, the Emmy-winning director of the hit HBO miniseries Chernobyl, is re-teaming with the network to helm the pilot of the series adaptation of popular video game "The Last of Us" . Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony, the video game, debuted in 2013, amassed critical praise for its gripping post-apocalypse story.

It revolves around Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. A hardened survivor, Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they navigate America and depend on each other for survival. Neil Druckmann, writer and creative director of the game, will collaborate with "Chernobyl" scribe Craig Mazin to write and executive produce the series.

Carolyn Strauss will also executive produce along with Renck and Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, the Santa Monica-based developer of the game. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It will be the first television series from PlayStation Productions. Renck is also in negotiations to adapt John Fowles' cult novel "The Magus" as miniseries.

