Sushant Singh Rajput condoles demise of former manager Disha Salian

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on late Tuesday expressed condolences over the demise of his former manager, Disha Salian.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:08 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on late Tuesday expressed condolences over the demise of his former manager, Disha Salian. Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on Monday night by jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

Taking to the Instagram stories, the 'Raabta' actor wrote, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace." 'Fukrey' star, Varun Sharma, penned an emotional note on the photosharing platform expressing his grief.

Sharing a picture with Disha, he wrote: "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. " "You always wore that smile every day, and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too soon," the 30-year-old added.

The comment sections were filled with condolences messages. Along with many other stars, actor Sonakshi Sinha too commented: "RIP" A close friend of the deceased informed Mumbai Police about the demise of the celebrity manager following which the Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

On the basis of police interrogation of the close friend, Mumbai Police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained and the Police is further inquiring into the matter. (ANI)

