Left Menu
Development News Edition

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'

The recently launched streamer from WarnerMedia said the film will eventually return, but will feature a "discussion of its historical context and a denouncement" of its racist depictions."'Gone With The Wind' is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:22 IST
HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind" , has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content in the wake of protests over police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by Minnesota police last month. Starring Hollywood icons Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, the 1939 film, which has for long been considered controversial for its depiction of black people and its overt positive view of slavery, was again under the microscope after "12 Years A Slave" screenwriter John Ridley's op-ed appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. In the article titled "Hey, HBO, 'Gone With the Wind' romanticizes the horrors of slavery. Take it off your platform for now", the Oscar winner argued that the film had its "own unique problem". "It doesn't just 'fall short' with regard to representation. It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," Ridley wrote.

"It is a film that, as part of the narrative of the 'Lost Cause', romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or nobler than what it was a bloody insurrection to maintain the 'right' to own, sell and buy human beings," he added. The recently launched streamer from WarnerMedia said the film will eventually return but will feature a "discussion of its historical context and a denouncement" of its racist depictions.

"'Gone With The Wind' is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible. "These depictions are certainly counter to WarnerMedia's values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable, and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history," a spokesperson for HBO Max said. Based on the 1936 bestseller by Margaret Mitchell, the film takes place in the American South, on a plantation outside Atlanta and narrated the love story of southern aristocrats Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Gable).

The four-hour-long films, directed by Victor Fleming, also starred Hattie McDaniel and Olivia de Havilland. "Gone With the Wind" would go on to receive eight Oscars at the 12th Academy Awards, including best picture, director, adapted screenplay, actress and supporting actress for McDaniel.

McDaniel, who played house servant Mammy at the O'Haras, became the first black person to win the award but due to racial segregation at the ceremony, she sat separately from her co-stars, at a table at the back of the room. Earlier on Tuesday, Paramount Network canceled the long-running police reality show "Cops" in the wake of protests against police brutality.

"'Cops' is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a network spokesperson said. The 33rd season of the show, which has faced scrutiny over the years for its depiction of suspects and police tactics, was scheduled to premiere on Monday, but no episode has aired on the network since at least June 1.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'

Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic Gone With the Wind, has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content...

'Days of Our Lives' star Judi Evans hospitalised with COVID-19

Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is currently hospitalised. The 55-year-old actor contracted the infection while recovering in the hospital following a horse-riding accident in May which resulted...

'World leaders will address UN General Assembly session via pre-recorded video statements'

UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has recommended that heads of state and government and ministers address the UNGA session in September through pre-recorded video statements as COVID-19-related restrictions on internatio...

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020