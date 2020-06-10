'Days of Our Lives' star Judi Evans hospitalised with COVID-19

"Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is currently hospitalised. The 55-year-old actor contracted the infection while recovering in the hospital following a horse-riding accident in May which resulted in several broken ribs, fractured leg injuries, two chipped vertebra and a broken collarbone, her publicist Howie Simon said in a Facebook post.

"I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital – 23 days now and counting," Simon wrote on Monday. On Tuesday, the publicist shared Evans' photo in which she can be seen holding a message foe her fans: "Thank You! Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me." According to Simon, the soap opera star began experiencing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 while she was hospitalised, adding she almost had both her legs amputated on two separate occasions due to "COVID blood clots".

"On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area," he said. However, Simon confirmed Evans is feeling better.

"... speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi 'humor' despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they've helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!" he said..