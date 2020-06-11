Left Menu
Amazon working on adaptation of manga series 'The Promised Neverland'

Amazon is set to develop a live-action series based on beloved Vertigo manga series "The Promised Neverland".The manga has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and has been serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published by Shueisha.Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will also executive produce the series..

Amazon is set to develop a live-action series based on beloved Vertigo manga series "The Promised Neverland" . According to Deadline, the project hails from "Heroes" alum Masi Oka and "Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse" duo Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy.

Rothman is set to direct and executive produce the series with Oka, while Malloy will pen the pilot episode. "The Promised Neverland" , which was originally written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, follows a group of the smartest kids at a seemingly idyllic orphanage uncover its dark truth when they break a rule to never leave the orphanage grounds. Once the truth is discovered, they begin to plan an escape to save all of the children. The manga has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and has been serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published by Shueisha.

Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will also executive produce the series..

