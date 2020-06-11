Left Menu
'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dead

Television writer Jas Waters, who worked on the hit NBC family drama "This Is Us", has died at the age of 39. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones," Fogelman tweeted.Waters' also worked on "Kidding", the Showtime comedy drama series, starring Hollywood star Jim Carrey.

Television writer Jas Waters, who worked on the hit NBC family drama "This Is Us" , has died at the age of 39. The news of her death was confirmed by the "This Is Us" writers on their official Twitter account Wednesday.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. "She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP," the statement read. No cause of death was mentioned.

"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman also paid his tributes to the "brilliant" writer, who worked on 18 episodes of the show. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones," Fogelman tweeted.

Waters' also worked on "Kidding", the Showtime comedy drama series, starring Hollywood star Jim Carrey. Dave Holstein, creator of "Kidding", said Waters was "a one of a kind voice" and "an integral part of our writing team". "This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my favorite lines of hers is resonating especially loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed," Holstein said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Waters also worked on Comedy Central's "Hood Adjacent With James Davis" , "Barbershop", "Barbershop 2: Back in Business", NBC's "ER" and Taraji P Henson's "What Men Want" . She was a former columnist at VIBE magazine.

