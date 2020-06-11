Rakul Preet Singh flies to Delhi in PPE gear

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday took a flight to Delhi wearing the full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear

The "De De Pyaar De" actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself from the airport wearing masks, gloves and shoe cover as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 8,102 people in the country so far. "Hi guys who would've thought that there would be a time this is how we will have to travel (pointing at her PPE), with shoe covers, gloves and masks," the actor said in a video with the hashtag 'Mission Delhi.' Rakul said at the airport, she also met Lakshya Raj Anand, the director of upcoming movie "Attack", co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. "We were shooting for the film 'Attack' and that's my director... We are all maintaining social distancing," she said. The actor posted another video from the flight, wearing a face shield and said she felt like she was "going to the space." Apart from "Attack", Rakul will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor in a family dramedy.