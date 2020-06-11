Left Menu
International TV series 'Black Widows' to get an Indian adaptation

NENT Studios UK on Thursday said they have struck a deal with Indian streamer ZEE5 and producer Big Synergy Media Ltd for the Indian adaptation of popular series "Black Widows".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:16 IST
NENT Studios UK on Thursday said they have struck a deal with Indian streamer ZEE5 and producer Big Synergy Media Ltd for the Indian adaptation of popular series "Black Widows" . Based on the Finnish drama of the same name, the "Black Widows" deal includes the rights for the two 12-episode seasons. The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia, and the Czech Republic.

"With over 100 original web series and films across genres and languages, our aim is to continue to offer consumers with content that is real, relevant, and relatable. 'Black Widows' is an engaging story featuring strong female protagonists, plenty of suspense, and a large dose of dark humor. "We could immediately see its appeal for Indian audiences and found a credible partner in NENT Studios UK and Big Synergy Media Ltd. I am certain that this could prove to be a hugely popular, binge-worthy series when it launches later this year," Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said in a statement. The show has been described as a darkly comic story of three best friends who try to kill their husbands. "It doesn't all quite go to plan; one of the men survives and looks set on revenge. The women's friendship and mutual trust are then put to the test as their lives get ever more complicated, and they do what they can to stay alive," the official plotline read. "Black Widows" will premiere on ZEE5 this year and it will be produced by Namit Sharma and Big Synergy Media Ltd.

