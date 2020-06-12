'Jojo Rabbit' star Thomasin McKenzie boards 'Joika'

“Jojo Rabbit” actor Thomasin McKenzie is set to star as American ballet dancer Joy Womack in “Joika”. James Napier Robertson is directing the film based on true story of Joy "Joika" Womack, one of a few of foreigners -- and only two American women -- to ever make it to Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet Academy. Womack graduated from the ballet academy’s main training program and was offered a contract in 2014. Following her time in South Korea, as the principal dancer with the Universal Ballet, she returned to the US where she now works with the Boston Ballet.

“Joika” will start filming in New Zealand in early 2021, reported Variety. According to the statement issued by the makers, the production will “utilize innovative digital technology to navigate ongoing pandemic restrictions”.

Womack is personally overseeing McKenzie’s training and will also act as her double for more demanding sequences. Napier Robertson and Tom Hern’s Four Knights Films will produce the project along with Anonymous Content’s Paul Green, Paula Munoz Vega and Laurie Ross..