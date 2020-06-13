One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

Just a few hours left for One Piece Chapter 982 to be released. The manga lovers are so excited as Chapter 982 is slated to be released after a week break.

One Piece Chapter 982 will have several interesting scenes. The beautiful part is that raw scans are already released and fans are severely excited to know more on it. According to the newly released raw scans, the flying six will be on the quest to search for Yamato. It is being revealed not all will join though as Black Maria will be staying behind to party with Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 982 will show moments of a potential reunion between Izo and his sister Kiku. His appearance means a long-overdue homecoming and reuniting with his only family member Kiku. One Piece Chapter 981 showed Izo's way back to Wano with Nekomamushi and Marco the Phoenix.

One Piece chapter 982 will show the manga lovers Kanjuro subsequently making it and reporting to Orochi and Kaido. No one appears to suspect that there are different samurais within the banquet. Kaido ignores the scenario and keeps having a drink with Orochi, Black Maria, and others, The Hiltonian noted.

One Piece chapter 982 will focus on the raid at Onigashima. Earlier, Kaido ordered his subordinates to find for his son. But now it seems one of the Flying Six, Black Maria isn't interested in such operation. It looks like Black Maria prefers to stay close to Kaido. It's also true that Kaido inquired about Big Mom's whereabouts hinting that his announcement has something to do with Big Mom and Yamato.

One Piece Chapter 982 will be released on Sunday, June 14, 2020.