'No Time To Die' gets a new release date

Producers of Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die' have preponed the release date of the much-awaited James Bond flick.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:05 IST
A still from the film 'No Time To Die' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Producers of Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die' have preponed the release date of the much-awaited James Bond flick. The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise will be released on November 12 in the United Kingdom and on November 20 in America.

The official announcement about the new release dates of the film was made on James Bond's Twitter page. "The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US," the tweet read.

The action flick was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Though a new release date has been announced for the UK and USA, there has been no word on the Indian release date of the film.

'No Time To Die' which is a spy-thriller was originally slated to release in April 2020 but was postponed to November owing to the coronavirus crisis. The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help. (ANI)

