Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Bold and the Beautiful' to resume production with safety measures in place

Makers of the long-running American television series 'The Bold and the Beautiful' has decided to resume filming its current season from June 17, in accordance with safety measures to prevent coronavirus spread.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:30 IST
'The Bold and the Beautiful' to resume production with safety measures in place
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Makers of the long-running American television series 'The Bold and the Beautiful' has decided to resume filming its current season from June 17, in accordance with safety measures to prevent coronavirus spread. As for the safety measures, the CBS show will have an on-set coordinator who will oversee safety for the cast and crew, as well as several precautions.

Cast and crew will be required to wear masks when not on camera. Scripts are being rewritten in order to allow for staggering the number of people on set, and everyone involved will be regularly tested. The first round of tests was taken on June 15 as the first step towards pre-production. The shooting will start from tomorrow onwards at Television city.

The safety guidelines fall in line with LA County and the City of Los Angeles requirements and have been approved by the guilds and Television City owner Hackman Capital Partners, reported Variety. 'The Bold and the Beautiful' has been on the air since 1987. CBS has renewed its daytime drama for two more seasons, where the pickup will take the show through its 35th season in 2021-22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, says New York Governor Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave the green light for the U.S. Open to be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans as part of the states reopening from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.Cuomo said on Twitter the United ...

Bangladeshi cattle smuggler killed by BSF at Indo-Bangla border

A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force BSF at the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district of West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday. According to BSF officials, the smuggler has been identified as Sheikh Ibrah...

Jimmy Kimmel to host Primetime Emmy awards show in September

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Primetime Emmy Awards show on Sept. 20, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.No details were given for how the awards show, the highest honors in television, would be produced given the coronavirus pandemic that has fo...

Trade in many developing countries projected to ‘nosedive’, warns UNCTAD

Trade-in many developing countries are expected to take a nosedive in the second quarter of 2020, owing to the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic, UN economists said on Tuesday.In a new report from UN trade and development bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020