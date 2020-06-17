Left Menu
Development News Edition

Machine Gun Kelly seemingly calls Megan Fox his 'girlfriend' in tweet

American actor Megan Fox is seemingly off the market again following her split from husband Brian Austin Green and by the looks of it, rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently spilled the beans on social media after the actress made a cameo in his music video last month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:58 IST
Machine Gun Kelly seemingly calls Megan Fox his 'girlfriend' in tweet
Machine Gun Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Megan Fox is seemingly off the market again following her split from husband Brian Austin Green and by the looks of it, rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently spilled the beans on social media after the actress made a cameo in his music video last month. According to Fox News, the 30-year-old 'Dirt' actor Kelly tweeted on Monday, "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k," in which he quoted his single 'Bloody Valentine.'

"Life imitated art on that one," he added. The music video for the song which was released in May starred the 'Transformers' actor - Fox as his love interest and it featured the two come comfortably close to kissing. However, the pair shared a real one on Monday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The images show Kelly and Fox holding hands as they exited a bar in Sherman Oaks, California. After leaving the establishment, Kelly is seen holding his car door open for the 'Above the Shadow' actor before the 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' co-stars lean in for an embrace and share a kiss.

Last month, Brian Austin Green confirmed his breakup with Fox on his podcast, "...with Brian Austin Green" in an episode titled 'Context.' The 'This Time Around' star was married to Fox since 2010 and she filed for divorce just five years later, but the dissolution was ultimately dismissed. The 46-year-old actor, Green said, "I wanted people to hear everything from me, and this is it," before putting his foot down that he and Fox will not comment on their split any further.

On May 18, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum said, "I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special. She's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that." Austin went on to say that he knew of Kelly to be a standup guy -- going off a conversation he said he had with Fox as things between the pair began heating up.

Green said of the Kelly at the time, "From what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. It's not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody ... it's just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they're with may not be on that same path." Fox and Green share three sons, 7-year-old Noah, 7; 6-year-old Bodhi, and 3-year-old Journey. Green is also dad to 18-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amid Brexit impasse, Germany urges no-deal preparations -document

The German government is urging other EU states to prepare for a no deal Brexit, according an internal document that casts doubt on Britains optimism over chances of an early agreement on its future ties with the bloc. Britain left the Euro...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020