Is Virgin River Season 2 release possible in Dec’20? Robyn Carr talks on the series

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:45 IST
Is Virgin River Season 2 release possible in Dec’20? Robyn Carr talks on the series
The filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Virgin River Season 2 is undeniably one of the highly anticipated television series of Netflix fans are ardently waiting for the last couple of months. Netflix has not announced its release date but don't worry fans! We have many things to instigate your passion for the Netflix series.

What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. The filming dates were shortly after the first season released.

What's on Netflix has predicted that that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be set during Christmas. Once again, filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. And it was not much affected by coronavirus pandemic for choosing the remote area for filming.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

The avid viewers of Virgin River could see the release of Season 2 in December 2020 as Netflix usually releases new seasons of shows about a year apart. The cast for the second season is yet to be announced but the majority will be back.

The actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

A plenty of new faces will be starring in Virgin River Season 2 such as Carmel Amit as Jamie, Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Donald Heng as George, Steve Bacic as Wes, Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan and Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

