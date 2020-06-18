Babylon Berlin Season 4 filming, cast, release period revealed, what we know so far

The success of Babylon Berlin's previous seasons have paved the way for the creation of Season 4. Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team were working on the series.

The Netflix viewers are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. Although Netflix is yet to announce the release date, the team is working on the script and many believe that it will be released in this year.

Henk Handloegten confirmed that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would come back. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said on the German neo-noir television series.

The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was previously said to start in June this year. But coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The world is aggressively waiting for remedies and the entertainment industry's fraternities are highly expressing their outburst against China for intentionally leaking the virus.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he opined.

The series takes place in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have its official release date, but it is likely to be released in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Will Money Heist Season 5 get back living Berlin? Pedro Alonso talks on his character