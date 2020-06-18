Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babylon Berlin Season 4 filming, cast, release period revealed, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST
Babylon Berlin Season 4 filming, cast, release period revealed, what we know so far
The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was previously said to start in June this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

The success of Babylon Berlin's previous seasons have paved the way for the creation of Season 4. Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team were working on the series.

The Netflix viewers are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. Although Netflix is yet to announce the release date, the team is working on the script and many believe that it will be released in this year.

Henk Handloegten confirmed that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would come back. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said on the German neo-noir television series.

The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was previously said to start in June this year. But coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The world is aggressively waiting for remedies and the entertainment industry's fraternities are highly expressing their outburst against China for intentionally leaking the virus.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he opined.

The series takes place in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have its official release date, but it is likely to be released in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Will Money Heist Season 5 get back living Berlin? Pedro Alonso talks on his character

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn, sources say

State oil giant Saudi Aramco started laying off hundreds of employees this month, two sources familiar with the matter said, as global energy companies reduce their workforces in response to the coronavirus crisis. Like other top oil firms,...

AP CM to take part in all-party meet on India-China standoff

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, according to an official statement. The CM will par...

J&K govt evacuates 1.47 lakh stranded residents from outside

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated over 1.47 lakh residents of the Union territory, who were stranded in other parts of the country and abroad due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, till date amid strict observance of all nece...

Tennis-Djokovic says important all players free to travel to U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic says he is excited by the prospect of playing at the U.S. Open but says it would only be fair if every player eligible is able to compete. The Unites States Tennis Association USTA announced this week that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020