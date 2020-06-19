Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult board sci-fi comedy ‘Alpha Gang’

Hollywood actors Nicholas Hoult, Jon Hamm, and Andrea Riseborough are set to star in the sci-fi comedy "Alpha Gang", from director duo David and Nathan Zellner. The film also features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella and Steven Yuen, reported Variety.

David Zellner has penned the script, which centers on aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth. However, their plan for Earth domination comes close to derailing as they catch the human disease of emotion and start to feel joy, fear, empathy, and love.

"I've been wanting to make this film for a long time a genre mashup of sci-fi, action, and comedy. Nathan and I couldn't be more excited about the incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.," said David. Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy will be producing the film via their banner PASTEL.

The project is heading to the Cannes market next week, with Protagonist Pictures handling international sales. Shooting is set to take place next year in Eastern Europe.