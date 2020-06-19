Left Menu
Actor Diana Penty on Friday said she has been working closely with the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) to provide safety gear and hand sanitisers to the police officers in the city.

Diana Penty provides safety gear to Mumbai police amid coronavirus pandemic

Actor Diana Penty on Friday said she has been working closely with the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) to provide safety gear and hand sanitisers to the police officers in the city. The actor said she initially connected with the Byculla police station, to understand how she could help those risking their lives to battle COVID-19 and after speaking with some senior police officers across Mumbai, she kick-started her initiative - The Khaki Project. “We wanted to help those on the frontline. We wanted to show our appreciation and give back in any possible manner. So, we focused on two essentials -- hand sanitisers and safety eyewear -- with which they could protect themselves on duty. “With the assistance of SBF, we identified 10 police stations (with around 2,000 personnel) across South Mumbai that either fell under containment, or needed supplies the most," Diana said in a statement.

She said through her initiative she hopes to extend support to all of Mumbai’s 94 police stations. “It was natural for us to invest in the project as we feel strongly about the cause. It’s our little way of saying thank you to Mumbai Police. “They ensured a smooth lockdown and went beyond the call of duty to help those in distress. We hope it can make a difference, even if in a small way,” the actor added.

On the work front, Diana will be seen in "Shiddat", directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The romantic drama, also featuring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, is scheduled to be released this year..

