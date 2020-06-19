Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avatar 2: James Cameron resumes filming in New Zealand, Jon Landau talks on new rules

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:37 IST
Avatar 2: James Cameron resumes filming in New Zealand, Jon Landau talks on new rules
The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China. Image Credit: Instagram / Jon Landau

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary on December 18. Here are the latest updates on the imminent movie.

The cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Cameron are back in New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown. The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau and James Cameron received permit to enter New Zealand in early June.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China. The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled almost all the directors and producers to halt their productions. Thus, the entertainment industry is still not started as almost all countries continue to fight against coronavirus.

"The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said in a conversation with One News that "one of the great things about the film industry is that our spending is quite diversified. We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market."

According to Landau, the cast and crew approached the exemption application responsibly and followed every quarantine rule.

As far as the plot for Avatar 2 is concerned, Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. The movie will contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

View this post on Instagram

Used my iPhone to snap a picture of our first shot back in production on the Avatar sequels.

A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau) on

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sea-Watch charity rescues hundreds of migrants from Mediterranean

German NGO Sea-Watch on Friday said it had rescued 46 migrants from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean overnight, bringing the total of saved people to 211 in the last 48 hours. The Sea-Watch 3 vessel is now sailing in international waters...

Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday. ...

CEO of Germany's Wirecard quits after annual report delayed

The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus...

Thomson brand licensee Super Plastronics to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 years

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd SPPL, the licensee for French Electronics brand Thomson, on Friday said it would invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years to expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its presence in the consumer electro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020