Avatar 2: James Cameron resumes filming in New Zealand, Jon Landau talks on new rules

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary on December 18. Here are the latest updates on the imminent movie.

The cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Cameron are back in New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown. The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau and James Cameron received permit to enter New Zealand in early June.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China. The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled almost all the directors and producers to halt their productions. Thus, the entertainment industry is still not started as almost all countries continue to fight against coronavirus.

"The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said in a conversation with One News that "one of the great things about the film industry is that our spending is quite diversified. We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market."

According to Landau, the cast and crew approached the exemption application responsibly and followed every quarantine rule.

As far as the plot for Avatar 2 is concerned, Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. The movie will contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.