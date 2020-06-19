Left Menu
Development News Edition

Award functions demoted me to supporting actor for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Abhay Deol

Recalling how he was "demoted" to supporting categories for his 2011 film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" during award functions, actor Abhay Deol on Friday said the industry lobbies against an individual in "covert and overt ways".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:29 IST
Award functions demoted me to supporting actor for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Abhay Deol
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Recalling how he was "demoted" to supporting categories for his 2011 film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" during award functions, actor Abhay Deol on Friday said the industry lobbies against an individual in "covert and overt ways". His comments come in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death that has sparked a debate in Bollywood about insiders versus outsiders. Abhay had starred in Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" as one of the three leads alongside Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film followed the journey of three friends on a trip to Spain and how they overcome problems to rediscover themselves. Taking to Instagram, the actor said during the award season, only Hrithik was nominated for the best actor, while Farhan and he were relegated to supporting actor categories.

"'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors'. "Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'. So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," Deol said. The actor said he boycotted the award shows over this but his co-star Akhtar wasn't bothered by it. "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it," Abhay said.

The actor ended his post with the hashtag #familyfareawards.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor has anyone taken over any post: PM Narendra Modi at all-party meeting on Ladakh face-off PTI NAB SMNSMN

Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor has anyone taken over any post PM Narendra Modi at all-party meeting on Ladakh face-off PTI NAB SMNSMN...

West Bengal records 11 COVID-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 529

West Bengal on Friday recorded 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 529, a bulletin released by the state health department said. Of 11 deaths, nine were due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.In...

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekends demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality, a majority of Americans say they approve of recent protests around the country. Many think theyll bring positive change. And despite the h...

Belgian police protest against denigration of their job

Around 350 Belgian police officers protested in Brussels on Friday saying they were tired of constant criticism and being spat on in public after demonstrations against police racism and brutality in the United States turned global.The offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020