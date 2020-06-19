World War Z 2 production details, Solstice Studios’ chief shares his opinion

Is World War Z 2 going to happen in reality? The movie is undeniably one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. Read further to get the latest updates on the second movie of the franchise.

The success of World War Z opened the door for another movie. Unfortunately, World War Z 2 has struck lots of roadblocks. Production was earlier shifted to 2018. The film was then pinpointed last year. This was revealed after a great deal of photography and pre-production was done in five countries.

World War Z 2 is not likely to return as manufacturing has been cancelled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. But if luck comes in favour, the horror and zombie enthusiasts may see the returning of second sequel.

The outbreak of coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Everyone China is responsible for spreading coronavirus in the world, and the communist country runs a strict ban on movies featuring ghosts and zombies, World War Z 2 has not seen notable developments in the past few months.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO, Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter. "In case you are excited about making that story, you possibly can simply depend China out, it's not occurring," he added.

The plot for World War Z 2 is kept totally under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. The cast members associated with the second movie are keeping themselves tight-lipped on the possibility, production development, plot and possible release period. But whenever the movie resumes, the returning of Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos is confirmed. They will reprise their roles as Gerry Lane and Karin Lane respectively. However, we don't have any update on the addition of new characters as of now.

World War Z 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

