Left Menu
Development News Edition

World War Z 2 production details, Solstice Studios’ chief shares his opinion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:31 IST
World War Z 2 production details, Solstice Studios’ chief shares his opinion
World War Z 2 is not likely to return as manufacturing has been cancelled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. Image Credit: Facebook / World War Z

Is World War Z 2 going to happen in reality? The movie is undeniably one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. Read further to get the latest updates on the second movie of the franchise.

The success of World War Z opened the door for another movie. Unfortunately, World War Z 2 has struck lots of roadblocks. Production was earlier shifted to 2018. The film was then pinpointed last year. This was revealed after a great deal of photography and pre-production was done in five countries.

World War Z 2 is not likely to return as manufacturing has been cancelled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. But if luck comes in favour, the horror and zombie enthusiasts may see the returning of second sequel.

The outbreak of coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Everyone China is responsible for spreading coronavirus in the world, and the communist country runs a strict ban on movies featuring ghosts and zombies, World War Z 2 has not seen notable developments in the past few months.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO, Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter. "In case you are excited about making that story, you possibly can simply depend China out, it's not occurring," he added.

The plot for World War Z 2 is kept totally under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. The cast members associated with the second movie are keeping themselves tight-lipped on the possibility, production development, plot and possible release period. But whenever the movie resumes, the returning of Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos is confirmed. They will reprise their roles as Gerry Lane and Karin Lane respectively. However, we don't have any update on the addition of new characters as of now.

World War Z 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2: James Cameron resumes filming in New Zealand, Jon Landau talks on new rules

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quiet 50th birthday for Rahul Gandhi, wishes pour in

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 50 on Friday but chose to spend the day at home sans celebration in view of the death of Indian soldiers in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh and the coronavirus crisis. A host of ...

11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090

West Bengal on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities taking the death toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, a bulletin released by the state health department sa...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy puts promotion on hold for carrier strike group commander after coronavirus probe -sources

The U.S. Navy is expected to announce on Friday that it is putting Rear Admiral Stuart Bakers promotion to a second star on hold following an investigation into the outbreak on board the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, where he had ser...

Swiss prosecutors launch Glencore criminal probe over Congo

Switzerlands Attorney Generals Office OAG has opened a criminal probe into commodity miner and trader Glencore over allegations it failed to have measures in place to prevent corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC. The Swiss-bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020