Jamie Fox says Mike Tyson biopic is ‘officially’ happening

Actor Jamie Foxx has confirmed that biopic on boxing legend Mike Tyson is officially in the works. The 52-year-old actor, who has been attached to the project since 2014, made the revelation during Mark Birnbaum's Instagram Live series "Catching Up". "It's a definitive yes. Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling," Foxx said.

"We want to show everybody evolves. I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man's journey," he added. The Oscar-winning actor said he is confident that audiences will appreciate his transformation in the film "I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street, and ask for autographs, and think that I'm Mike. "Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups. I ain't got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that," he added.