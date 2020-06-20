Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Saturday said that his Instagram account has been hacked. The "Gulabo Sitabo" director took to Twitter to share the news.

"My instagram account hacked," Sircar wrote while tagging the photo-video sharing platform's public relations team. The director's post was shared by producer Ashoke Pandit, who tagged Maharashtra Cyber Cell and Mumbai Police in his tweet.

Sircar's Instagram page currently reads the message, "Restricted profile. You must be 99 years old or over to see this profile." On the work front, the director's last film was Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" . The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 to positive reviews.

His next film is "Sardar Udham Singh" with Vicky Kaushal playing the revolutionary freedom fighter..