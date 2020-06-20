Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked
The "Gulabo Sitabo" director took to Twitter to share the news. "My instagram account hacked," Sircar wrote while tagging the photo-video sharing platform's public relations team. You must be 99 years old or over to see this profile." On the work front, the director's last film was Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo".PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:04 IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Saturday said that his Instagram account has been hacked. The "Gulabo Sitabo" director took to Twitter to share the news.
"My instagram account hacked," Sircar wrote while tagging the photo-video sharing platform's public relations team. The director's post was shared by producer Ashoke Pandit, who tagged Maharashtra Cyber Cell and Mumbai Police in his tweet.
Sircar's Instagram page currently reads the message, "Restricted profile. You must be 99 years old or over to see this profile." On the work front, the director's last film was Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" . The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 to positive reviews.
His next film is "Sardar Udham Singh" with Vicky Kaushal playing the revolutionary freedom fighter..
ALSO READ
‘Gulabo Sitabo' writer accused of plagiarism, production house calls allegation 'baseless'
Juhi Chaturvedi on 'Gulabo Sitabo' plagiarism allegation: It's my original work and I’m proud of it
Amitabh Bachchan launches 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, ahead of film release
Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to premiere in 200 countries
Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam take up 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge