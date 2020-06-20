Director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked

'Gulabo Sitabo' director, Shoojit Sircar on Saturday shared the news that his Instagram account has been hacked. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share information.

Tagging the photo-sharing platforms public relation team, the 'Vicky Donor' director wrote: "My Instagram account hacked." His post was then retweeted by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and tagged the official Twitter handles of Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police.

While, Shoojit Sircar's latest project to go on air was the quirky- comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo,' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie that got 'Gulabo Sitabo' was released on June 12, through the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The film received more positive responses from the netizens and critics alike. It was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns. (ANI)