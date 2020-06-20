Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked

'Gulabo Sitabo' director, Shoojit Sircar on Saturday shared the news that his Instagram account has been hacked.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:14 IST
Director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked
Director Shoojit Sircar . Image Credit: ANI

'Gulabo Sitabo' director, Shoojit Sircar on Saturday shared the news that his Instagram account has been hacked. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share information.

Tagging the photo-sharing platforms public relation team, the 'Vicky Donor' director wrote: "My Instagram account hacked." His post was then retweeted by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and tagged the official Twitter handles of Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police.

While, Shoojit Sircar's latest project to go on air was the quirky- comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo,' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie that got 'Gulabo Sitabo' was released on June 12, through the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The film received more positive responses from the netizens and critics alike. It was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travelers.When membe...

COVID-19: Union minister Reddy inspects rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJ...

Chandigarh's COVID-19 count stands at 390

Chandigarhs COVID-19 cases stand at 390, as of Saturday, said the Chandigarh Health Department. As per the bulletin shared by the health department, there are 68 active cases in the Union Territory and 316 patients have recovered from the l...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursdays 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.69 million people hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020