Comedian D L Hughley collapses on stage in Nashville, hospitalised

American comedian D L Hughley collapsed on stage while performing in Nashville and was hospitalised overnight, according to reports.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:03 IST
D.L. Hughley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American comedian D L Hughley collapsed on stage while performing in Nashville and was hospitalised overnight, according to reports. According to Fox News, while performing Friday night at Zanies Comedy Club before a sold-out crowd, the 57-year-old actor suddenly struggled to speak before going limp.

His manager rushed to catch him before he fell off his seat entirely, but he needed help to carry Hughley offstage. Video show Hughley struggling to speak prior to his collapse.

According to TMZ, no one in the crowd was informed about what had happened, but an ambulance was called to take Hughley to the hospital. Hughley was taken out of the club on a stretcher. Later on, Hughley's representative issued a statement reassuring the public that Hughley was awake. He was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts." (ANI)

