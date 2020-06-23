Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman for 'Flash' movie

Keaton famously donned the cape and cowl in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies and also went on to star in 2014's black comedy drama "Birdman", in which he played an actor who once starred in superhero movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller will star in the stand-alone as Barry Allen, aka the Flash, in the Warner Bros film that will be directed by "It" filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:59 IST
Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman for 'Flash' movie
Hollywood veteran Michael Keaton (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@MichaelKeaton)

Hollywood veteran Michael Keaton is in negotiations to reprise the role of iconic superhero Batman for the upcoming film "The Flash" , starring Ezra Miller. Keaton famously donned the cape and cowl in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies and also went on to star in 2014's black comedy drama "Birdman" , in which he played an actor who once starred in superhero movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller will star in the stand-alone as Barry Allen, aka the Flash, in the Warner Bros film that will be directed by "It" filmmaker Andy Muschietti. If the deal is sealed, Keaton will possibly also seen as Batman in several other DC film projects, such as "Batgirl". The story is said to involve not just time travel but inter-dimensional travel, the insider added. Warners had no comment.

The Oscar nominated actor, who was primarily known as a comedic actor, was criticised as fans didn't see him as a chiselled Dark Knight but "Batman" (1989) on to become a huge hit. He followed it up with a 1992 sequel "Batman Returns" . Later, Gotham's saviour saw a successful reincarnation in Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, with Ben Affleck also trying out the role in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" , "Justice League" and a cameo in "Suicide Squad" .

Now Robert Pattinson is gearing up to be the Batman in the new take on the superhero in Matt Reeves film. "Flash" is expected to start shooting in London early next year.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countr...

Kiribati's pro-China leader wins re-election in blow to Taiwan

The leader of small but strategically located Kiribati has won a closely watched presidential run-off after campaigning on a pro-China platform, in a set back to Taiwans hopes to re-establish ties with a country that ditched it for Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020