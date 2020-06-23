Fox renews ‘The Great North’ for season two ahead of series premiere

The animated comedy "The Great North" has been renewed by Fox for season two ahead of the show's planned premiere in 2021. "The Great North" is produced by 20th Century Fox Television with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio.

According to Deadline, the Alaska-set series hails from "Bob's Burgers" writer-executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis from "Regular Show". The trio serves as showrunners, and "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard also executive produces.

"Wendy, Lizzie, Minty, and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut. Of course, we'd also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "The Great North" centers on the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), tries his best to keep his kids close especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiance, Honeybee (Dulce Sloan), her second brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and the youngest one, Moon (Aparna Nancherla).