BTS, Big Hit Entertainment donate USD 1 mn to charity supporting live shows personnel

South Korean pop sensation BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment have joined hands to donate USD 1 million to a charity initiative aimed at supporting live entertainment personnel impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The group members, who were expected to be touring for many parts of this year, became extended their support to this campaign by Crew Nation, Live Nation to help those staffers who would have played an instrumental role in making their shows happen. BTS - comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - said if it weren't for COVID-19, they would have been "happily touring across the world" with many of their live concert crews by now.

"We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon," the K-pop group said in a statement to Variety. According to Big Hit's Global CEO Lenzo Yoon, "It is very unfortunate that the music industry has to go through such a difficult time at the moment".

"We hope our contribution to Crew Nation could help support many live concert crews around the world," Yoon added. Crew Nation was launched in March with an initial USD 5 million donations, which the charity promised to match up to a further USD 5 million contributed by artists, fans, and employees. The fund provides a one-time grant of USD 1,000 to crew members who make 50 percent or more of their income from live performances.

So far, over 70 live concert crew members who were originally scheduled to work at BTS concerts before the postponement or cancellation due to the pandemic have received funding - 20 percent of whom are veterans who have worked in the live performance industry for over 16 years. This contribution will help aid 1,000 live concert crews to receive relief, as per the announcement. All nationalities, including Koreans, can apply for the Crew Nation fund. BTS, known as Bangtan Sonyeondan to Korean fans and Beyond The Scene to international admirers, also recently donated USD 1 million to Black Lives Matter Foundation after voicing their stand against racism and violence in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis Police custody.

The band, which enjoys a massive fan following across cultures, has hit such as "Blood Sweat And Tears"; "Fire" ; "Mic Drop"; "Spring Day" ; "DNA"; "Boy With Luv" , featuring American singer Halsey, among several others to their credit.