Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britney Spears goes on beach trip with boyfriend Sam Asghari wearing mask

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had a beach date on Monday and practiced safety first by wearing masks.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:14 IST
Britney Spears goes on beach trip with boyfriend Sam Asghari wearing mask
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had a beach date on Monday and practiced safety first by wearing masks. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old singer posted a series of photos from their seaside adventure. In the pictures, the 'Stronger' singer showed off her toned figure in an animal print bikini and Asghari's body was on display when they walked towards the water.

As a precaution to COVID-19, the couple wore masks for the outdoor adventure. In addition to enjoying the sun and the sand, Spears and Asghari, did some colouring at the beach. The 'Criminal' singer captioned the photo just the same as the same phrase that was on a page of their colouring book, "All you need is love and the beach .... @samasghari !!!!!"

"It's Britney beach," her boyfriend jokingly commented in reference to her catchphrase. While many fans enjoyed his beachside photos, a lot of them demanded a new music video to her recently released single, 'Mood Ring (By Demand),' which came out in March. Previously, the track was only available on the Japanese deluxe edition of her 2016 album, 'Glory.' (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on signs of economic recovery, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Streets three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. White House advi...

Body of 4-year-old found in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; death due to snake bite suspected

The body of a four-year-old boy was found inside a car parked near his house in west Delhis Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting snake bite as the cause of death. The deceased boy was identified as Ankush, a resident...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'false information'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure false information reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. ...

Asian Paints Q4 net profit down 1.2 pc to Rs 480.25 cr

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 1.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 480.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020